Chamisa castigates violence

by Simbarashe Sithole
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has castigated violence calling it a weapon used by the desperate and losing.

"Violence is a weapon used by the desperate and losing! Using violence and intimidation is evidence of defeat, primitivism, savagery and backwardness. Stop it!," Chamisa wrote on his Twitter handle.



Chamisa's words comes after alleged Zanu-PF activists were on Saturday captured violently attacking some elderly CCC members in Murehwa on allegations of belonging to the opposition and convening a meeting a woman is heard interrogating the victims.

Meanwhile, police investigations are still underway.



Source - Byo24News
More on: #CCC, #Zanu-PF, #Chamisa

Most Popular In 7 Days