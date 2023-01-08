Latest News Editor's Choice


Villagers beat 'thief' to death, arrested

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Matabeleland South have arrested nine men from Matobo, Ntunjambili area for beating a suspected to death.

The now deceased identified as Nkosana Ndlovu (28) was reportedly a habitual thief who has been terrorising villagers and was on the police wanted list.

Inspector Loveness Mangena the provincial spokesperson confirmed the incident yesterday saying nine suspects were helping police with investigations.

"Ndlovu was on a wanted list by police over cases that involved unlawful entry, thefts and assaults. On January 3, 2023, he was assaulted by villagers who had had enough of his shenanigans The matter was reported to Matobo police and he was referred to United Bulawayo Hospital where he died. Police have arrested nine villagers in connection with the murder case," said Insp Mangena.

She said before Ndlovu died he indicated that he was beaten by Clemence Mpofu (31) and eight others, and mentioned the mob.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

Source - The Chronicle

