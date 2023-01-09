SA registered car caught trying to ferry stolen cattle in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A South African registered car has been caught trying to transport stolen cattle from Mberengwa.According to a message circulating on social media, it is believed the cattle were stolen in the Ngoma, John Dip, Shanyaugwe radius as they have the AAR mark."KuleNkomo ezilomtshiso uAAR zibanjiwe ziseMberengwa zitshontshwe from kuRadius yeNgoma, john dip Shanyaugwe"INkomo lezi kucatshangelwa ukuthi ngeze around GwandaShanyaugwe, John Dip, Gohole, Collen Bawn, Makhado, West Nicholson, Ngoma and Guyu have been notorious for cattle rustling since 2000.In some instances, the cattle rustlers slaughter the beasts in the bush and carry the meat for sale at butcheries and restaurants where there is a ready market.