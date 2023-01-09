Chamisa denies being docile

News / National

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called on restive followers to be patient with him claiming his party had a strong response to the country's myriad challenges.The opposition leader was responding to party followers who have branded him docile after he recently appeared to have taken a back seat in his opposition politics.What further frustrated followers was the opposition chief's apparent failure to take a strong stand against the savage attack on a group of elderly villagers who were last week found by some militant suspected Zanu-PF supporters conducting a CCC meeting in politically volatile Murehwa, Mashonaland East province.CCC sympathisers inundated Chamisa's Twitter thread with direct criticism over the former cabinet minister's failure to provide cutting edge leadership and allowing Zanu-PF to bully opposition loyalists.But in a video he recorded Monday and circulated via social media platforms, Chamisa called on his supporters not to despair, adding that he had something up his sleeve to overhaul the country's multi-faceted mess."I know that many people have been worried, concerned, anxious; 'what is really happening, why is it that you are not saying much, you are not doing much'."Tell you what, we are doing a lot. The definition of action cannot be limited to what people see…you will see with the passage of time."We have done a lot and a lot is being done. This year is going to be an excellent year," he said.Chamisa said his party will soon be announcing plans for 2023, a year the country is headed for high stakes elections."We are going to be announcing the programmes of the year in due course in our usual traditional annual agenda of the year, the 2023 agenda, we are going to come to you and say what the issues are, what we are going to be emphasising."But I can tell you that this year is a wonderful year, this year is your year, this year is a great year and you are going to see amazing things."Yes there is going to be a lot of challenges, we are clear about it."We have said we don't invest in noise, we invest in peace. Where others are making noise we are peacemakers; where others are investing in violence, we invest into the peace infrastructure."I can tell you that we are national builders, we are change champions, we are going to bring to fruition a new great Zimbabwe."He added, "Wherever you are, don't despair, don't be disappointed, the future is holding great thing for us. We are going to be breaking news in the whole world."