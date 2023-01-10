Serial armed robber nabbed

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Elusive suspected Kwekwe robber Khulani Dube (22) was arrested yesterday on allegations of breaking into several houses in Mbizo.Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed his arrest stating that he was on the run.Dube was caught after a foiled break in at a house belonging to one Mundeguma who was awakened by the noise and confronted the robber who retaliated by stabbing him with a knife all over the body, he was rescued by neighbours after he screamed for help, Bulawayo24.com heard.The neighbours managed to catch Dube and a report was made at Mbizo police station where it was discovered that he had broken into several houses.Dube is currently detained and is assisting the police with investigations awaiting court appearance.