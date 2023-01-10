Salvation Army leader and wife arrested for tearing Zim dollar notes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Salvation Army leader together with his wife were arrested on Sunday after tearing ZWL $50 notes during a church service on Sunday.According to police Major Felix Tengemhare (62) and wife Captain Benina are assisting police with investigations in Rimuka, Kadoma."Police in Kadoma have arrested the head and Major of Salvation Army in Rimuka, Felix Tengemhare (62) and his wife Benina Tengemhare, who is a Captain in the church, for tearing nineteen ZWL$50 notes during a church service on 08/01/23," confirmed the police.