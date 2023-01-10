Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's Apostolic prophet in land dispute: Chief Chipuriro

by Tarisai Mudahondo/Simbarashe Sithole
10 Jan 2023 at 10:31hrs | Views
Guruve Chief, Chief Chipuriro has denied the recent allegations that he is evicting Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Karembera (Madzibaba veShanduko) from his rural home, Guruve.

In an interview with Bulawayo24.com he said, "I never evicted Madzibaba and l do not have those powers, my encounter with him was when I was approached by his headman one Mutata over a land dispute that we are yet to finalize only.

The agenda of his court had nothing to do with eviction but rather solving a land dispute at hand".

Meanwhile, Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere took the allegations to social media thereby causing unnecessary confusion.

"We have received a report that Madzibaba veShanduko is facing eviction from his homestead, he has been summoned to the court of Chief Chipuriro," Mahere wrote on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter.

Efforts to contact Madzibaba veShanduko were fruitless till the time of publication.

Source - Byo24News

