Chintuli signs for Dembare

News / National

by Staff reporter

PREMIER Soccer League giants Dynamos have signed Ngezi Platinum forward Nyasha Chintuli as they continue with their transfer business ahead of the new season.Although finer details of the contract could not be established yesterday, informed sources said the former Manica Diamonds forward is set to join his new team mates at training soon.The Glamour Boys, who started training last week in preparation for the new campaign, recently signed Elvis Moyo from Chicken Inn.They are also angling at signing his twin brother Kelvin.However, the Glamour Boys are said to be busy in the transfer market with reports suggesting that more players are set to join the Harare giants.Dynamos appointed a new coach Herbert Maruwa at the end of last year replacing Tonderai Ndiraya who was offloaded after his contract was not renewed at the end of the last season.The club hierarchy felt the former Dynamos midfielder had failed in his mandate to lead them to glory after finishing third in the title race behind eventual winners FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.And the appointment of the new coach suggests a leadership desperate for an immediate return to the top table of Zimbabwean football. Maruwa has promised to turn around the team's fortunes.The former coach of the club's development side said he wants players of an average age of 25 as he seeks to inject more energy into the squad. Dynamos has lived in the shadows of Chicken Inn, Caps United and four time champions FC Platinum since 2014 when they last won the championship under Kalisto Pasuwa. Pasuwa, who is now coaching in Malawi, won the title between 2011 and 2014.DeMbare released at least seven players including skipper Patson Jaure, who is said to be on his way to Simba Bhora from Shamva.Godknows Murwira was snapped up by Caps United soon after he learned that he was no longer required at DeMbare, while Trevor Mavhunga is now part of the Manica Diamonds revolution under Jairos Tapera.