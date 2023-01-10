Zimbabwe police make arrest over Murehwa violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 67-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a brutal attack on elderly supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Murehwa.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi named the man as Never Chimutashu, a resident of Bhunu Village in Ward 4, Murehwa North, where the violent incident occurred.Nyathi said Chimutashu would appear in court on Wednesday, adding: "Police are still conducting investigations with a view of accounting for other suspects in the case."Police launched their investigation after a video circulated showing Zanu-PF thugs attacking elderly supporters of the CCC who were holding a meeting at the home of Morris Seremani, 74.The mob which allegedly drove to the village in branded Zanu-PF vehicles flogged the gathered CCC supporters while filming the beating.Seremani, his wife Susa, 56, Nyaradzai Chitauro, 52, Sekuru Dongo, 79, Munyaradzi Dongo, 38, Beauty Chikoti, 52, and Chipo Mutizwa, 37, were later treated for injuries sustained in the attack.The CCC has pointed an accusing finger at Zanu-PF, including a claim that the party's Mashonaland East chairman Daniel Garwe had knowledge of and approved the attack.The CCC claimed Chimutashu, who is now under arrest, was the local contact person for the thugs who allegedly planned the attack from the Zanu-PF office in Mrehwa. He is accused of pointing out the Seremani homestead to the militia.Garwe has denied any involvement in the attack, and Zanu-PF maintains that the thugs are not members of the party.