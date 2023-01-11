4 cops up for demaning bribe

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Four police officers have been charged with theft and abuse of duty after they demanded a bribe of over US$500 from a motorist in Harare.Last week Thursday Gideon Gunda (34) from Jotsholo Police Station together with Admire Nyuke (36) of Chegutu Police Station, Matsika from Dete police station and the fourth man only identified as Tino from Harare Central Police Station allegedly got involved in a criminal act of demanding a bribe.It is reported that Stephen Mavhiya the complainant, was driving a Ford Ranger vehicle along Samora Machel Avenue when he stopped to pick up his friend.That is when the four policemen intercepted him and accused him of picking up a pedestrian from an undesignated point.Gunda then took control of the vehicle forcing Mavhiya off the driver's seat as a means of seizing the vehicle. That's when they demanded US$500 from Mavhiya for him to keep his car.Mavhiya then called his brother Victor Mavhiya alerting him about the issue who then advised him to not give in to the four policemen's demand.Following his brother's advice, Stephen decided to buy time by pretending to withdraw money from a bank in Southerton. He then led Gunda and his colleagues further to another bank in Mount Pleasant.Meanwhile, Stephen was bringing other policemen from Harare Central Police where he reported the crime scene.While at Mount Pleasant, Gunda and his colleagues got suspicious of the Mavhuya brothers' plan and they fled. However, they have since been caught and awaiting trial.