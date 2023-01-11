Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange Unit 7 soon to add 300MW to Zimbabwe power grid

by Staff reporter
11 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | Views
POWER challenges will be dramatically ameliorated as Government is working on the "best and most" reliable power supply, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

With the imminent commissioning of Unit 7 at Hwange Thermal Power Station about to add 300MW to the national grid, Zimbabwe's electricity challenges will soon be overcome.

President Mnangagwa said the upgrading and expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station is one of the clear testimonies that the future of the country's power situation is bright.

Unit 7 of Hwange Thermal Power Station has been completed, and the generation systems tested and accepted. But before connection to the national grid, engineers need to finalise works on the protection system.

This was deferred when a resurgence of Covid-19 in China delayed the departure of technicians from that country until the middle of last month, but the team is now in Zimbabwe and working on the unit.

The unit will add 300MW to the national grid while Unit 8, with the same power generation capacity, is set to come online later this year.

Government contracted Sino-Hydro to expand Hwange Thermal Power Station in a deal worth US$1,2 billion.

Posting on his Twitter handle yesterday, President Mnangagwa said his administration was working flat out to deal with the issue of power challenges.

"Power has long been a challenge in Zimbabwe. We are working to provide our country with the best and most reliable power. The work on the Hwange Thermal Power Station, which I visited last year, shows how far we have come and what is possible in the future. #Vision 2030," he said.

Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda a few days ago said Unit 7 was expected to be fully operational at the end of last month. However, there were delays owing to challenges in mobilising technicians from the Chinese company ABB to conduct the testing on the protection system following the resurgence of Covid-19 in China.

The actual unit of coal feed, boiler, turbines and generator is fully functional.

"The testing of the power plant was done and passed," said Minister Soda.

"We are only left with the testing of the protection system that allows for the evacuation of power to the transmission system and a team from China only came into the country during mid-December when we initially expected them in                                          November.

"There was also a delay in them understanding all the systems; we are now expecting them to complete the test in three weeks and to have the plant run by the end of this month."

There are unlikely to be any serious delays to the planned commissioning of Unit 8 at the end of March since Unit 7 has shown the way.

"We don't expect to take much longer to commission Unit 8 because we have learnt many lessons from the current unit," said Minister Soda.

After the commissioning of the Hwange 7 and 8, Zesa intends to start major rehabilitation of the existing six units commissioned in the 1980s to restore their capacity to 920MW. At present they operate on average at about half that capacity.

Already, the Government has secured US$310 million from the Export-Import Bank of India for the rehabilitation and rebuilding, which will be done in phases.

With the country and the region battling power shortages, the Government has since negotiated for additional imports from EDM of Mozambique for 100MW and 200MW from Eskom of South Africa through the Southern Africa Power Pool.

Zesa also ramped up production at Hwange thermal plant after bringing online two more units. The plant is currently producing an average of 440MW.

There was also an improvement of power supplies from the mini-hydro plants due to improved rains received so far.

Decreased water levels at Kariba Dam worsened power challenges in the country as both Zesa and its Zambian counterpart have largely used up water stored in the last flood season, and are now relying on the daily inflows into the lake at low season flow rates. Since most of the stored water in Lake Kariba comes from Angola, it takes some time for rainfall in that country to translate into rising lake levels.

Kariba is the country's largest power plant, with a capacity of producing 1 050MW and has been the most reliable energy source.

Hwange thermal plant, the country's second-largest plant, has become unreliable because much of the equipment is now well past its design life, hence the rehabilitation programme to replace what must be replaced and recondition what still has life left in it.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive losing steam?

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sikhala asks for postponement of his trial

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'What leadership invest in violence?' asked Chamisa - a dictatorship and after 23 years you have done nothing to end it

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Beitbridge police bust smuggling syndicate

8 hrs ago | 912 Views

Council rot divides community

8 hrs ago | 392 Views

Report all violence to police, says Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 559 Views

e-Gov drive goes up

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

High School faces lawsuit over uniform

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

New sanctions on Zimbabwe spoiled US-Africa Summit

12 hrs ago | 1017 Views

WATCH: Angry mob as police arrest Masvingo murder suspect

12 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Zanu-PF Chair pained by CCC members' assault

13 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs

13 hrs ago | 10140 Views

Snake feeder and handler job ad trends in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 552 Views

CCC preventing journalists from interviewing victims of brutality to expose perpetrators

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

City Council defers vendor blitz

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimdollar loses grip against USD

15 hrs ago | 1218 Views

BCC starts repairing Luveve Road

15 hrs ago | 764 Views

Man rapes, impregnates ex-lover

15 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Revived CSC fast gaining traction

15 hrs ago | 650 Views

Robber pounce on Mazowe gold mine

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

Teen girl electrocuted after stepping on water

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

There is no main opposition party in Zimbabwe but opportunists!

11 Jan 2023 at 18:08hrs | 1282 Views

Insanity is repeat mistake over and over again and expecting a different result and peer pressure is it's midwife

11 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 441 Views

Zipra veteran blasts liberation war pretenders

11 Jan 2023 at 17:19hrs | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa bans health workers from prolonged strikes

11 Jan 2023 at 16:58hrs | 644 Views

Herd boy named as suspect in axe killing of granny, 76

11 Jan 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1125 Views

WATCH: Mapfumo sings 'Hona Satan arikutonga'

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 2846 Views

Chamisa's CCC blasts ZEC's delimitation report

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 751 Views

Clergyman convicted over an anti-government protest

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 621 Views

Zimbabwe's gold output reaches new record high

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 305 Views

Jailed Zimbabwean killed in Botswana prison fight

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 805 Views

Competence-Based Curriculum set for review

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 268 Views

More courts for Matabeleland North

11 Jan 2023 at 16:54hrs | 89 Views

Mutambara wants Zimbabwe to dump, rework delimitation

11 Jan 2023 at 16:54hrs | 451 Views

2023 elections crucial test of Mnangagwa's Statesmanship

11 Jan 2023 at 16:53hrs | 193 Views

Zanu-PF allowed freedom of association?

11 Jan 2023 at 16:53hrs | 107 Views

No nation should suffer this long like Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2030

11 Jan 2023 at 16:51hrs | 321 Views

Mob beats up Zesa cable thief

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 327 Views

New cement plant for Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 546 Views

Bulawayo pavements on Wednesday morning were generally empty

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 461 Views

Zimbabwe records 57 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

11 Jan 2023 at 16:49hrs | 326 Views

Makokoba trio beats suspected thief to death

11 Jan 2023 at 16:48hrs | 194 Views

Rains give hope to Zimbabwe farmers

11 Jan 2023 at 16:48hrs | 165 Views

Egodini to open in mid-February this year

11 Jan 2023 at 16:47hrs | 242 Views

Chinamasa tells Zanu-PF Youth League to be disciplined

11 Jan 2023 at 16:46hrs | 301 Views

School headmaster sparks debate over haircuts

11 Jan 2023 at 16:46hrs | 599 Views

Zimbabwe's Lake Gwayi Shangani inches closer to completion

11 Jan 2023 at 16:45hrs | 197 Views

Woman killed by lightning

11 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | 171 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days