Chinamasa tells Zanu-PF Youth League to be disciplined

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Youth League national executive members have been challenged to exhibit high levels of discipline through shunning corrupt activities that might tarnish the image of the party.Speaking at the Zanu-PF National Executive Council of the Youth League induction workshop held in Harare this afternoon, Zanu-PF Acting Secretary for Administration Patrick Chinamasa said discipline is of paramount importance and highly expected from the youth league national executive members."Since the Youth League is the vanguard of the party, I know you are quite aware that this year is a year of historic elections. The youth are at the centre stage of the elections as they constitute in demographic terms, more than 65 percent of the voting population. This workshop should therefore, be used as a solid foundation to prepare you in coming up with effective youth mobilisation strategies ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections," emphasised Chinamasa.He also called upon the youth league members to remain loyal, honest, steadfast and vigilant in light of the enemy's machinations against the party and Government."You are the eyes and ears of the party. It is your duty to guard it against infiltrations, divisions and disunity. Continue to preach unity, peace and love within the party and among all our people. The future of our country is bright. Victory and prosperity in all that we do is certain," said Chinamasa.