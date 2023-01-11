Makokoba trio beats suspected thief to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested three men from Makokoba suburb who allegedly beat a suspected thief to death.Kelvin Sakungani (23), Thulani Ndlovu (29) and Tanyaradzwa Mangani (21) beat up Nimrod Moyo who had broken into Sakungani's home.The provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that the three were arrested after a series of investigation were conducted into Moyo's death."On the 5th of January 2023 now deceased was found lying unconscious, bleeding from the mouth with swollen eyes. It was suspected that he was assaulted. A police report was made and he was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment and he passed away on the following day," said Insp Ncube."Investigations carried out by the police and information received from members of the public revealed that the now deceased had broken into Kelvin Sakungwa's house during the night leading to a fight between the two. As they were fighting Thulani Ndlovu arrived and struck the now deceased several times on the forehead with a knobkerrie. When he became unconscious they rushed to Tanyaradzwa Mangani, the third suspect's house for help"Insp Ncube said when the third accused came, he further assaulted the now deceased."Realising he was injured, the three accused persons took him to Fusini Shopping Centre in Makokoba where they dumped him. A tip off was received leading to the arrest of the accused persons on Monday who are now helping police with the investigations."Insp Ncube applauded residents for putting their trust in the police and supplying information which led to the arrest of the suspects.