Zimbabwe records 57 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

FIFTY-seven more Covid-19 cases were recorded in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours with statistics from the Ministry of Health care showing that the rolling average for new cases remains at 48.According to the daily situational report on Covid-19 no deaths were recorded during the period.In terms of vaccination update, 83 people received the first dose bringing the cumulative total to 6 588 816. A total of 56 people got their second jab bringing the total to 4 956 224 while 172 received their third dose resulting in a cumulative 1 287 406. Zimbabwe has recorded 260 590 cases since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, including 254 317 recoveries and 5 641 deaths.