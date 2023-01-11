Robber pounce on Mazowe gold mine

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three unknown machete-wielding suspected robbers allegedly pounced on Mazowe (Jumbo) mine and robbed over US$2000 on Sunday.Sources familiar with the incident allege the suspects tied two security guards with wires, tapes and rain courts before breaking into offices to rob.The three unknown men who wore black masks and black jackets, force-marched security guards into a room where they tied them with wires and closed their mouths with tapes.They went on to cover his head using Chimhoga's raincoat and forced them to lie under an office table.The trio entered Norman Mahamba's office who is the Assistant Chief Security Officer and ransacked it since it was not locked.They managed to take three small steel cabinets with them which had money.