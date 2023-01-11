Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New sanctions on Zimbabwe spoiled US-Africa Summit

by Staff Reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
When President Joe Biden announced the hosting of United States-Africa Summit last year, he sounded like he was doing a favour to Africans. That was mistake number one.

That is old archaic politics, bereft of respect of African leaders, the undisputed custodians of vast untapped natural resources.

Little did Biden know that the current crop of African leaders is not loud-mouthed, but comprises of real politicians, who have over the years, mastered the art of pulling political strings to their favour, albeit silently.

From Zimbabwe to little everywhere else on the continent, African leaders had issues with US and wanted to be accorded the chance to work on the Summit agenda for a win-win dialogue.

SADC had issues with sanction imposed on Zimbabwe and on the eve of the Summit, the US announced new sanctions on Zimbabwe. What hypocrisy.  What crass?

For Sadc leaders the new sanctions regime announced on the eve of the US-Africa was a spoiler.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had been running with the anti-sanctions mantra throughout the year and even took his anti-sanctions narrative to White House and he was very disappointed at the attitude of the US. He is still disappointed.

The US, as usual stuck in the past where its ego tells it that it is the greatest nation, thought it was still the old game where African leaders were subservient and sheepish. The US unilaterally made the Summit agenda like a big brother in the house.

At the end of the summit, the US lost everything. It was a white elephant. Much ado about nothing.

There is an African proverb that says, before you clear a speck in someone's eye, clear the log in your own eye, first.

Before the United States continues lecturing Africans about how to run their countries against corruption, dictatorship and violence, the USA itself must look at itself first.

The US is the dirtiest in all those aspects when you look at its footprints and this is precisely the reason why the 2022 US-Africa summit was a monumental failure.

It was diplomatic disaster. And, the Washington is sweating over it.

The US-Africa Summit held late last year has left the US sweating and rethinking on how to engage with the continent without losing further ground to Russia and China.

Russia and China have proved to be tactically correct. The US is brazenly dictatorial and blatantly disregarding Africa's knowledge base and capabilities.

One thing for sure, is that the US did not do enough research ahead of the summit and it thought it was business as usual, lecturing African leaders about how to turn the continent into Western democracy, good governance and accountability and yet Africa has its own ideas.

Africa has its own values and norms.

The African leaders of today have grown out of the shell of fearing big nations like US and know pretty well that they have the much needed natural sources.

The summit itself was a damp squib. It was a talk shop and a shopping opportunity for many Africans as they found the US' foreign policy towards Africa nauseating. They gained nothing, compared to the Russia-Africa Summit or the China Africa Summit.

Suffice to say African leaders found it annoying that the USA still has colonial hangover mentality; that USA still has a big brother mentality; that US still believes in bully tactics and antics and African leaders found it crazy to be lectured on how to extract their minerals and who to make friends with.

African leaders are still shocked that US even had plans to block them from buying weapons of their choice from Russia.

Some African leaders wanted USA to come clean on corruption, war mongering and abuse of sanctions.

President Biden himself has not been able to explain his joint corrupt dealings with his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine and yet they want to lecture anti-corruption to Africa.

Biden has not been able to explain or clear his name from the biggest fears that he is supporting Ukraine in order to cover the tracks of his corruption.

He fears that the removal of the current regime would expose him.

African leaders have followed with interest how Biden has pumped billions of taxpayer dollars into the Ukraine war, simply to cover his footprints in corruption.

While Russia is justifiably defending its interests in Ukraine through a special military operation USA should have no direct interest.

His son Hunter Biden has been involved in bio-labs in Ukraine where dangerous war chemicals are being worked, with result that some tribes could be wiped out, using genealogy.

President Biden has not been able to explain why the State is funding his son in the bio-labs in Ukraine. He has not been able to explain the use of the bio chemical in the face of world peace and stability.

Africa feels destabilised and intimidated by the USA as manifesting in the killing of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya.

Chamunorwa T. Chimombe is a Zimbabwean political scientist based in cape Town, South Africa. Here she writes in his personal capacity.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive losing steam?

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Sikhala asks for postponement of his trial

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'What leadership invest in violence?' asked Chamisa - a dictatorship and after 23 years you have done nothing to end it

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Beitbridge police bust smuggling syndicate

8 hrs ago | 912 Views

Council rot divides community

8 hrs ago | 392 Views

Report all violence to police, says Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 559 Views

e-Gov drive goes up

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

High School faces lawsuit over uniform

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

WATCH: Angry mob as police arrest Masvingo murder suspect

12 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Zanu-PF Chair pained by CCC members' assault

13 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs

13 hrs ago | 10140 Views

Snake feeder and handler job ad trends in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 552 Views

CCC preventing journalists from interviewing victims of brutality to expose perpetrators

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

City Council defers vendor blitz

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimdollar loses grip against USD

15 hrs ago | 1218 Views

BCC starts repairing Luveve Road

15 hrs ago | 764 Views

Man rapes, impregnates ex-lover

15 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Revived CSC fast gaining traction

15 hrs ago | 650 Views

Robber pounce on Mazowe gold mine

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

Teen girl electrocuted after stepping on water

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

There is no main opposition party in Zimbabwe but opportunists!

11 Jan 2023 at 18:08hrs | 1282 Views

Insanity is repeat mistake over and over again and expecting a different result and peer pressure is it's midwife

11 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 441 Views

Zipra veteran blasts liberation war pretenders

11 Jan 2023 at 17:19hrs | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa bans health workers from prolonged strikes

11 Jan 2023 at 16:58hrs | 644 Views

Herd boy named as suspect in axe killing of granny, 76

11 Jan 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1125 Views

WATCH: Mapfumo sings 'Hona Satan arikutonga'

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 2846 Views

Chamisa's CCC blasts ZEC's delimitation report

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 751 Views

Clergyman convicted over an anti-government protest

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 621 Views

Zimbabwe's gold output reaches new record high

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 305 Views

Jailed Zimbabwean killed in Botswana prison fight

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 805 Views

Competence-Based Curriculum set for review

11 Jan 2023 at 16:55hrs | 268 Views

More courts for Matabeleland North

11 Jan 2023 at 16:54hrs | 89 Views

Mutambara wants Zimbabwe to dump, rework delimitation

11 Jan 2023 at 16:54hrs | 451 Views

2023 elections crucial test of Mnangagwa's Statesmanship

11 Jan 2023 at 16:53hrs | 193 Views

Zanu-PF allowed freedom of association?

11 Jan 2023 at 16:53hrs | 107 Views

No nation should suffer this long like Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2023 at 16:52hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2030

11 Jan 2023 at 16:51hrs | 321 Views

Mob beats up Zesa cable thief

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 327 Views

New cement plant for Zimbabwe

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 546 Views

Bulawayo pavements on Wednesday morning were generally empty

11 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 461 Views

Zimbabwe records 57 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

11 Jan 2023 at 16:49hrs | 326 Views

Makokoba trio beats suspected thief to death

11 Jan 2023 at 16:48hrs | 194 Views

Rains give hope to Zimbabwe farmers

11 Jan 2023 at 16:48hrs | 165 Views

Egodini to open in mid-February this year

11 Jan 2023 at 16:47hrs | 242 Views

Chinamasa tells Zanu-PF Youth League to be disciplined

11 Jan 2023 at 16:46hrs | 301 Views

School headmaster sparks debate over haircuts

11 Jan 2023 at 16:46hrs | 599 Views

Zimbabwe's Lake Gwayi Shangani inches closer to completion

11 Jan 2023 at 16:45hrs | 197 Views

Hwange Unit 7 soon to add 300MW to Zimbabwe power grid

11 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | 173 Views

Woman killed by lightning

11 Jan 2023 at 16:44hrs | 171 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days