Report all violence to police, says Zanu-PF

by Staff Reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Any victim of violence should immediately report to the police so that the assault is quickly investigated and culprits brought to book, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

He was commenting in particular on violence in Murehwa, which saw some elderly people being beaten by some unidentified people, with the police then having to follow up the social media report, rather than having the victims making their police reports.

But already, police have arrested Never Chimutashu (67) in connection with the January 7 violence.

Said Mutsvangwa: "Any disturbance or infraction, particularly those with grievous import, need to be promptly reported to Zimbabwe Republic Police so the law can promptly be invoked and applied. While social media may play the role of exposure and advocacy, it behoves all citizens and victims in particular to make recourse to the nearest ZRP station."

Mutsvangwa said Zanu-PF was always wary of the abuse of social media to further the agendas of detractors, "who are primarily driven by sulking post-imperialists in the West".

"For four decades, they persist in smarting from the defeat of white minority racist Rhodesia, their cat's paw of plunder of our God given natural endowments," he said.

Mutsvangwa said the unrepentant imperialists "sponsor a treachery-prone CCC opposition and multi-faced phalanx of NGOs, all to tarnish the image of their politico-military nemesis that is Zanu-PF, the party of the permanent Zimbabwe revolution".

He said CCC is ever given to lose the national elections as its fortunes are withering considering that President Mnangagwa is working deliver palpable prosperity in the Second Republic.

The beleaguered enemies and detractors, said Mutsvangwa, are desperately resorting to fake abductions and other simulations as they try to soil Zanu-PF's good name.

"These antics that hark back to Selous Scout-Skuza murderous wartime agenda will not wash with our conscientious populace and a vigilant and supportive African continent," he said.

"That said, we put it on record once again for unmistakable clarity: Zanu-PF abhors and condemns all forms of political violence. President Mnangagwa is ever on record imploring to this effect as we ready for 2023 harmonised elections," said Mutsvangwa.

