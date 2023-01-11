Council rot divides community

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

Mvurwi business community is up in arms with Mvurwi Town Council over what they allege as 'dubious' reinstatement of the council's bosses.Mvurwi Town Secretary, Sheri Nyakudya and Housing Director, Letwin Nyakudya were allegedly fired from the council for illegal parcelling of stands with the labour court upholding their dismissals while the criminal court cleared them.However, it is alleged that the duo, on Monday reported for duty and demanded its reinstatement armed with a letter purportedly from the Ministry of Local Government.This prompted the Mvurwi business community to write a letter copied to various departments including the Ministry of local government, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mashonaland Central, signalling their displeasure over the matter.The business community maintain that the duo remain fired with the council having appealed against the criminal court ruling and threatened to seek the President's involvement over the matter."We are now contemplating seeking indulgence of His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, through any urgent method preferably using an open letter to him through the electronic media and later on carrying a demonstration if necessary', read part of the letter.Council Chairman Shereni Mazhambe (ZANU PF) who is accused of allowing the duo to commence work while pretending to be fighting for the community's corner could neither nor confirm the allegations."I am currently busy, l will call you back," Mazhambe said after hearing the allegations.Meanwhile, the duo is getting support from other top ZANU PF officials who corruptly benefited stands from the local authority.