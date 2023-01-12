Chamisa scared of polls?

News / National

by Staff reporter

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has demonstrated his fear of elections as seen by his avoidance of establishing internal structures in his party, and his imposition of candidates for national polls, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.Mutsvangwa was responding to assertions by Mr Chamisa on his Twitter handle that President Mnangagwa was afraid of the forthcoming harmonised elections scheduled for later this year."Actually, CCC's Chamisa is transposing his phobias to hoodwink and grandstand as he hides his anxieties and fears," he said."In the first instance, he dreads elections, structures, congresses the standard internal processes of his own party."He equally imposes candidates in brazen avoidance of internal democratic processes. Charity begins at home. Otherwise he is himself the thief crying out ‘thief, thief'," Mutsvangwa said.He added that Zanu-PF was preparing for the elections and had undergone internal processes as part of the preparations.The revolutionary party held its 7th National People's Congress last year where President Mnangagwa was unanimously elected as the party's First Secretary and President. He was also elected as the party's presidential candidate for this year's elections."On the other hand, Zanu-PF has been fervently preparing for the 2023 harmonised elections. It has gone through all paces as a Party. It's leader, President Mnangagwa has been on a demanding agenda selling himself to the electorate across the land. He is clearly geared and is in full election mode. Contrary to a wincing, whining and hectoring Chamisa of nondescript CCC party," he said.The CCC is effectively a group of former leadership figures from the MDC and the groups that split from it, often on personal grounds but with no formal structure.While ZEC, on its limited criteria, accepts it and its logo as a party for polling purposes on the ballot, there is no party constitution, not even a declaration that it is a body corporate, no way of becoming a member, no membership list as there legally is no membership, and no way that supporters can be involved in selecting party leadership, writing party principles, or selecting party candidates for councils or constituencies.