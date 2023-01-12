Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harvest House builds US$42m auditorium

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HARVEST House International church has poured US$42 million into the construction of the biggest conference centre in the country with a capacity to hold 10 500 people in Bulawayo's Selbourne Brooke suburb.

The church plans to open the complex, which will be solar-powered, before the end of the year.

The conference centre will be the jewel in the crown in terms of size.

Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) main conference auditorium has a capacity of 4 500 seats.

The Bulawayo complex also has four small hostels to accommodate people attending conferences at the centre, boardrooms, two gyms with showers for males and females, a surgery and six shop outlets that will be rented out to jewellery and clothing businesses.

It has more than five halls that will work as children's churches, a five-acre car park, a restaurant with a sit-in of over 500 diners, and more than five studios that will be open for people who want to record.

A second restaurant will be opened after a franchise has been acquired.

The new centre will also be the church's new headquarters.

 Harvest House International Church Founder Bishop Collin Nyathi said he is glad God had been with him and the church for the past four years since the foundation was first laid.

"We invested US$42 million in this project. The structure on its own costs about US$32 million and now that it is done and most of the roofing has been done. We are going to use the remaining US$10 million on the interior design," said Bishop Nyathi.

He said they are going to cover all the openings using glass because they want their building to be of high quality

The shops have already been occupied by some businesses waiting for the structure's official opening likely to coincide with the church's annual conference in August.

"One of the restaurants has already been occupied and we are now looking for a franchise that we can purchase and pay royalties to it so that it can be the second restaurant. Hopefully, by the time we officially open we would have decided on the best franchise to open. As for the shops that will be inside the building, we already have a clothing line shop, a jewellery shop, and a pharmacy that will have a surgery. We approached people who we thought would be best for the vision of our centre," he said.

He said solar panels that will power the complex will also provide shade.

Once finished, Bishop Nyathi said, people can book the facility to conduct conferences and weddings.

 "This is really a big project and we are looking forward to its official opening because it will attract a lot of people. This is also a way of promoting evangelism because once people visit the recreational places in our centre they will definitely visit the church," he said.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

1 hr ago | 1715 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

5 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 884 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

5 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Haulage truck robbers on the loose in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe hogs global human rights spotlight

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Domestic worker axes female boss to death

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Business community slams BCC forex conversions

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chamisa scared of polls?

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Toy gun robber arrested

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Murehwa violence: Two more arrested

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa's CCC throws Murehwa violence investigations into disarray

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Chief Justice Malaba calls for peaceful elections

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe school headmasters face the sack over illegal fees hikes

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive losing steam?

14 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Sikhala asks for postponement of his trial

14 hrs ago | 895 Views

'What leadership invest in violence?' asked Chamisa - a dictatorship and after 23 years you have done nothing to end it

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Beitbridge police bust smuggling syndicate

20 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Council rot divides community

20 hrs ago | 561 Views

Report all violence to police, says Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 825 Views

e-Gov drive goes up

21 hrs ago | 524 Views

High School faces lawsuit over uniform

23 hrs ago | 991 Views

New sanctions on Zimbabwe spoiled US-Africa Summit

23 hrs ago | 1314 Views

WATCH: Angry mob as police arrest Masvingo murder suspect

24 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Zanu-PF Chair pained by CCC members' assault

12 Jan 2023 at 09:51hrs | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs

12 Jan 2023 at 09:49hrs | 13515 Views

Snake feeder and handler job ad trends in Zimbabwe

12 Jan 2023 at 09:46hrs | 675 Views

CCC preventing journalists from interviewing victims of brutality to expose perpetrators

12 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 768 Views

City Council defers vendor blitz

12 Jan 2023 at 07:40hrs | 689 Views

Zimdollar loses grip against USD

12 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1422 Views

BCC starts repairing Luveve Road

12 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 856 Views

Man rapes, impregnates ex-lover

12 Jan 2023 at 07:29hrs | 2021 Views

Revived CSC fast gaining traction

12 Jan 2023 at 07:23hrs | 791 Views

Robber pounce on Mazowe gold mine

12 Jan 2023 at 07:19hrs | 498 Views

Teen girl electrocuted after stepping on water

12 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 674 Views

There is no main opposition party in Zimbabwe but opportunists!

11 Jan 2023 at 18:08hrs | 1342 Views

Insanity is repeat mistake over and over again and expecting a different result and peer pressure is it's midwife

11 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 458 Views

Zipra veteran blasts liberation war pretenders

11 Jan 2023 at 17:19hrs | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa bans health workers from prolonged strikes

11 Jan 2023 at 16:58hrs | 655 Views

Herd boy named as suspect in axe killing of granny, 76

11 Jan 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1155 Views

WATCH: Mapfumo sings 'Hona Satan arikutonga'

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 3049 Views

Chamisa's CCC blasts ZEC's delimitation report

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 774 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days