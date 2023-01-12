Latest News Editor's Choice


Domestic worker axes female boss to death

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
A 76-YEAR-OLD woman from Gwanda District was axed to death allegedly by her domestic worker under unclear circumstances.

The suspect fled from the scene soon after committing the offence.

The body of the victim identified as Bertha Ndlovu from Mtshabezi Village was discovered by a neighbour lying in a pool of blood in a kitchen hut on Monday morning.

Ndlovu's domestic worker of five years, Brian Munde from Binga District also stole some of the deceased's belongings. The deceased's nephew, Mr Lizwe Ndlovu said the family is still shocked and struggling to come to terms with the old woman's death.

"We have been left with many questions as a family. I was among the first people who arrived at the scene since I live a stone's throw from my aunt's homestead. It was a horrific sight to see my aunt lying on the floor," he said.

Mr Ndlovu said soon after committing the offence, the suspect stole his aunt's money and clothes. Mtshabezi village head, Mr Press Dube said Ndlovu's death left the entire community shocked.

The chairman of Mtshabezi Irrigation Scheme, Mr Ndabezinhle Nyoni said the deceased was a hardworking member of the scheme.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said they have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Insp Mangena said the neighbour alerted other villagers and the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

"We are appealing to members of the public with information on Munde's whereabouts to contact any nearest police station. As police, we continue to urge people to engage each other in an amicable manner rather than resort to violence to resolve their disputes," the police spokesperson said.

Source - The Chronicle

