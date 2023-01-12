Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) plans to review the Tripartite Water Purchase Agreement to stiffen penalties against over-utilisation of Lake Kariba and Zambezi River water, the organisation has indicated.

In his visit to the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project site on Wednesday, ZRA Chief Executive, Munyaradzi Munodawafa said the Council of Ministers Resolution needed to be fully implemented to effectively regulate utilisation of water.

"The 2022 water allocation was compounded by the need to have very lower lake levels to facilitate for dewatering of the plunge pool without raising concern regarding pore pressure from high lake levels," Munodawafa said.

"The two utilities Zesco Limited (Zambia) and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)) will maintain combined average generation output at Kariba at 500 megawatts, that is 250MW for ZPC and 250MW for Zesco to the end of January 2023 after which they could increase to 400MW per power station as the inflows of the mainstream Zambezi River further increase during February and March and into the second quarter of the year 2023."

In November last year, ZRA — which runs the Kariba Dam — jointly owned by Zimbabwe and Zambia, ordered ZPC to cut electricity generation by half owing to low water levels.

The dam "no longer has any usable water to continue undertaking power generation operations", said Munodawafa in a letter to the ZPC.

The Kariba South Hydro Power Station provides Zimbabwe with about 70% of its electricity and was at the time producing at least 600MW of its installed 1 050 MW.

The directive saw Zesa Holdings implementing a tough load shedding regime that saw consumers being plunged into darkness for at least 20 hours per day.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

1 hr ago | 388 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

1 hr ago | 2097 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

5 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

5 hrs ago | 692 Views

Haulage truck robbers on the loose in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe hogs global human rights spotlight

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Domestic worker axes female boss to death

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

Business community slams BCC forex conversions

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harvest House builds US$42m auditorium

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chamisa scared of polls?

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Toy gun robber arrested

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Murehwa violence: Two more arrested

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chamisa's CCC throws Murehwa violence investigations into disarray

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chief Justice Malaba calls for peaceful elections

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe school headmasters face the sack over illegal fees hikes

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive losing steam?

15 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Sikhala asks for postponement of his trial

15 hrs ago | 901 Views

'What leadership invest in violence?' asked Chamisa - a dictatorship and after 23 years you have done nothing to end it

16 hrs ago | 583 Views

Beitbridge police bust smuggling syndicate

20 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Council rot divides community

20 hrs ago | 565 Views

Report all violence to police, says Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 826 Views

e-Gov drive goes up

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

High School faces lawsuit over uniform

23 hrs ago | 994 Views

New sanctions on Zimbabwe spoiled US-Africa Summit

24 hrs ago | 1316 Views

WATCH: Angry mob as police arrest Masvingo murder suspect

24 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Zanu-PF Chair pained by CCC members' assault

12 Jan 2023 at 09:51hrs | 1382 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs

12 Jan 2023 at 09:49hrs | 13551 Views

Snake feeder and handler job ad trends in Zimbabwe

12 Jan 2023 at 09:46hrs | 676 Views

CCC preventing journalists from interviewing victims of brutality to expose perpetrators

12 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 768 Views

City Council defers vendor blitz

12 Jan 2023 at 07:40hrs | 689 Views

Zimdollar loses grip against USD

12 Jan 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1426 Views

BCC starts repairing Luveve Road

12 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 857 Views

Man rapes, impregnates ex-lover

12 Jan 2023 at 07:29hrs | 2024 Views

Revived CSC fast gaining traction

12 Jan 2023 at 07:23hrs | 794 Views

Robber pounce on Mazowe gold mine

12 Jan 2023 at 07:19hrs | 500 Views

Teen girl electrocuted after stepping on water

12 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 674 Views

There is no main opposition party in Zimbabwe but opportunists!

11 Jan 2023 at 18:08hrs | 1343 Views

Insanity is repeat mistake over and over again and expecting a different result and peer pressure is it's midwife

11 Jan 2023 at 18:06hrs | 459 Views

Zipra veteran blasts liberation war pretenders

11 Jan 2023 at 17:19hrs | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa bans health workers from prolonged strikes

11 Jan 2023 at 16:58hrs | 655 Views

Herd boy named as suspect in axe killing of granny, 76

11 Jan 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1155 Views

WATCH: Mapfumo sings 'Hona Satan arikutonga'

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 3053 Views

Chamisa's CCC blasts ZEC's delimitation report

11 Jan 2023 at 16:56hrs | 775 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days