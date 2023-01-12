Latest News Editor's Choice


Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A POLICE officer appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure answering to charges of reckless driving after he caused an accident that led to two people being admitted in hospital.

Godzi Kudakwashe (32) faces two counts of negligent driving and driving without a licence.

He was released on $10 000 bail and told to return to court on March 13, 2023.

According to court records, on the first count, at around 1455 hours on January 10, 2023, Kudakwashe reversed his car at high speed and hit two pedestrians who suffered serious injuries.

They were admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.

On the second count, it is alleged that on the same day of the incident, Kudakwashe was driving the same vehicle without a driver's licence and was arrested at a roadblock.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days