Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A Mercedes Benz exploded to shell at Puma Service station at Mabelreign shopping center, Harare on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Republic police (ZRP) said the incident they said," Mercedes Benz E320 CDI vehicle exploded and burnt to shell whilst mechanic was draining petrol from the vehicle, the fuel attended had refueled the vehicle with 23.5 litres of petrol instead of diesel."The mechanic sustained serious burns and is admitted at Parirenyatwa hospitals.