SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

by Simbarashe Sithole
8 hrs ago | Views
A sixth form student at Rushinga High was bitten by a snake in the classroom yesterday while coming from sports and died in the evening.

The shocking incident was confirmed by Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani.

"I can confirm a sudden death in Rushinga where a form six girl Melody Chiputura (17) was bitten by a snake yesterday afternoon after coming from sports," Nyabani said.

Nyabani further said it is shocking to note that in the classroom where the girl was bitten, it had been used by students for two days.

"We are still shocked as to where this snake came from because students had used the classroom twice and as Rushinga constituency we are saddened by this incident."

The girl is also ZANU PF councillor in Rushinga Joseph Chiputura's daughter.

Source - Byo24News

