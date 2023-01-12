80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Advanced Level examination results for November 2022 are now out.

All those who sat for the examinations will be able to access them on the ZIMSEC portal (www.zimsec.co.zw) from 3pm Friday.ZIMSEC spokesperson, Nicky Dlamini told the media that the 2022 pass rate improved by 3.68 percent compared to the previous year.A total of 37 518 candidates sat for the examinations and managed to attain an 84.67 percent pass rate.