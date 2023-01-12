Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

News / National

by Desmond Nleya

A senior police officer, a prophet and an unidentified man were on Friday afternoon gunned down by an unknown gunman in Wedza.According to police, the yet-to-be-identified suspect pounced at an apostolic shrine where he gunned down the prophet before shooting down the officer in Charge Wedza (name withheld) and a police officer who had reacted to the scene.The police officer was seriously injured.The suspect then proceeded to Mukumba business centre where a third victim was also shot dead.After committing the crime, the police said the suspect drove off and is yet to be apprehended."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urgently appealing for any information which may immediately lead to arrest of a suspect who is driving a Toyota Allion, new shape, white in colour, registration AFW 7641," read part of the statement.The country is currently witnessing a surge in the use of illegal firearms where armed robbers seem to be on the loose.