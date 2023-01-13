Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 detectives in court on charges of extortion

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FOUR more members from CID Minerals Fauna and Flora Unit DHQ in Harare appeared in court yesterday on allegations of extorting US$10 000 from owners of Shengiang Investments, which buys, processes and exports of lithium ores and compounds in Goromonzi, bringing to eight the number of officers from the unit now before the courts as the result of a complaint by Shengiang.

Jaison Ruvambara, Shorai Chale, Mikel Masango and Brian Maunga appeared in court charged with criminal abuse of office as public officers and alternatively with extortion. They were not asked to plead to the charges and were remanded to March 8 on $100 000 bail each, the same bail that had already been granted to Gracious Mhlanga, Martin Chirava, George Chagweda and Augastino Mudzingwa on similar charges.

The State led by Mr Kennedy Madekutsikwa had alleged in the original remand hearing for the first four that on January 4 this year the latest four approached the directors of Shengiang Investments, identified themselves as CID officers and allegedly asked to check all company documents, including relevant mining licences with regard to the activities of Shengiang Investments.

Upon analysing the books and records, the four accused the company of buying lithium from illegal miners and also illegally exporting the mineral ore. They collected all the books and documents from the firm's directors and threatened to shut down its business activities.

The court heard that detective sergeant Chagweda demanded US$14 000 for the release of the books or the directors risked having the company closed. Those four allegedly told the directors that they had been sent by their officer-in-charge and the bribe would be split with that officer.

Out of fear of being arrested, the directors of the company managed to raise US$7 000, which they handed to detective Sergeant Mudzingwa.

They allegedly handed the company books to Terrence Ncube, who is representing the company at court.

It is said that the officers acknowledged visiting the company by writing their names on the company's occurrence book and it was signed by the all directors as proof that the money was given to the four.

The directors later went to lodge a complaint.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

4ED outfits demanding sponsorship from Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF youth secretary makes U-turn on Winky D's album criticism

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Lobels fires 400 employees for challenging sexual harassment

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwe cops flee Ganja farming ancestral spirits

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Fight stopper stabbed with broken beer bottle

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Suspected wizards/witches usually found at people's homes suffer from mental health

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Neighbours' witchcraft row spills into court

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dad terrorises family with murder-suicide threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hooker 'raped' and killed

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Fraudster cop dupes victim number 9

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF group jibes State security

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

US treasury boss heads for Africa

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF MP appeals to Transport ministry

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean Parliamentarians shreds Zec delimitation report

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Petrol price rises by 3%

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpopoma's famous personalities

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dad christens kids Jesus, Mbuya Nehanda and Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to shun corrupt activities

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Chinese billionaire's time in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Girls shine in 2022 Zimsec results

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ex-cop shoots 3 dead, on the run

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Commodore Maketo

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on affiliates

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Who actually overthrew Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Zesa to challenge Gwanda solar project ruling

16 hrs ago | 734 Views

Jitters over Gwai-Shangani Dam relocations

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zanu-PF must show patriotism

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

17 hrs ago | 1400 Views

80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Delimitation report null and Void: Parliament

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

23 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Australian online casinos: tips on smart gambling

24 hrs ago | 174 Views

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

13 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2361 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

13 Jan 2023 at 09:27hrs | 10326 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

13 Jan 2023 at 05:52hrs | 2894 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 642 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1510 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1303 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2872 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 809 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1391 Views

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

13 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days