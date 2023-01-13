Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese billionaire's time in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
WHILE the world of the ultra-rich may be brimming with private jets, rarely do billionaires find time to fly just to check on their massive global investments dotted around several parts of the planet.

Most wealthy business magnates usually assign their executive teams to physically go on-site, while they prefer monitoring their massive investments from the comfort of air-conditioned board rooms or luxurious top-end hotel business suites.

For some, like Chinese billionaire, Mr Pei Zhenhua (64), whose net worth is US$10,3 billion, the script reads differently.

On a hot and humid Thursday afternoon, our Bulawayo Bureau caught up with Mr Pei during his visit deep in Fort Rixon to assess progress at the site of the lithium project.

Clad in a white shirt, a pair of black trousers, and sports shoes, Mr Pei humbly stood in a queue as he patiently waited for his turn to be served lunch.

One of the people serving lunch was overheard saying, "From our menu, I wonder whether the chairman will be able to eat what is on offer."

Rice, samp, fried chicken and beef and a variety of vegetables were being served. When his turn arrived, Mr Pei took his plate and joined the rest of the workers and visitors eating the food much to the relief of the waitress who served him.

Mr Pei is the chairman of Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Company, a Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed firm, which provides antistatic cleaning technology.

The majority of Pei's fortune is derived from his stake in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a battery products manufacturer.

CATL is the largest supplier of electric vehicle batteries in the world, according to its website.

The China-based company had a revenue of US$20,2 billion in 2021

Mr Pei owns a 5,8 percent stake in CATL through his majority stake in Ningbo Lianhe, according to the company's 2022 third-quarter report. He also owns a 79,9 percent stake in the holding company Ningbo Lianhe.

Add to that another 35 percent stake in Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean with his wife, according to the company's 2022 third-quarter report.

According to the American global business magazine, Forbes, the mogul is ranked among China's richest people. Mr Pei, who also chairs the board of the multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company, Premier African Minerals (PAM), on Thursday flew into the country on his private jet, to assess progress on a high-impact Zulu Lithium project, in Fort Rixon, Insiza District in Matabeleland South.

The project is generally regarded as potentially the largest undeveloped lithium-bearing pegmatite in Zimbabwe, covering a surface of about 3,5 square kilometres which is prospectively for lithium and tantalum mineralisation.

Last year, PAM secured US$35 million in pre-funding from Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Company to enable the construction and commissioning of a large-scale pilot plant. The project is developing at a rapid pace.

Mr Pei, who was visiting the country for the first time, was all smiles as he narrated how warm and hospitable Zimbabweans are.

"I arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday and it's my first time here. I am very impressed by the infrastructure I have seen, and most importantly, I was warmly welcomed at the airport and everywhere I go, the people are so friendly," he said.

"I have also observed that the local Zulu Lithium team is very hardworking and I am quite impressed. Zimbabwe is a safe investment destination and I am confident that this lithium project will be a success."

Mr Pei is even considering expanding his investment in the country by exploring other opportunities. The Second Republic has created a conducive environment for the attraction of both local and foreign investments.

"If you want to deliver a successful product you must first become a good corporate citizen and contribute, not only to the product but to the local community. Our team here has conquered many challenges and I believe the standards set are very high," said Mr Pei.

An engineer by profession, Mr Pei recently ventured into an energy-related sector and focuses on battery manufacturing. He worked for the Jiangsu Textile Research Institute before he founded Suzhou TA&A in 1997.

Mr Pei has other investments worth US$30 million in Mutoko in Mashonaland East Province.

Globally, industry investment in battery production and its value chain is increasing. This, in turn, is driving demand for underlying battery raw materials, including lithium, whose demand has overtaken that of non-lithium batteries. Chinese investors have shown tremendous interest in the country's lithium.

Zimbabwe is recognised as one of the most prospective countries in Africa for pegmatite-hosted lithium.

Lithium is increasingly becoming a key mineral worldwide with its demand surging for use in the ceramics industry, mobile phone manufacturing, and the making of automotive batteries.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

4ED outfits demanding sponsorship from Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF youth secretary makes U-turn on Winky D's album criticism

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Lobels fires 400 employees for challenging sexual harassment

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe cops flee Ganja farming ancestral spirits

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Fight stopper stabbed with broken beer bottle

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Suspected wizards/witches usually found at people's homes suffer from mental health

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Neighbours' witchcraft row spills into court

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dad terrorises family with murder-suicide threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hooker 'raped' and killed

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Fraudster cop dupes victim number 9

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF group jibes State security

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

US treasury boss heads for Africa

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF MP appeals to Transport ministry

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean Parliamentarians shreds Zec delimitation report

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Petrol price rises by 3%

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpopoma's famous personalities

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Dad christens kids Jesus, Mbuya Nehanda and Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to shun corrupt activities

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Girls shine in 2022 Zimsec results

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ex-cop shoots 3 dead, on the run

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Commodore Maketo

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

4 detectives in court on charges of extortion

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on affiliates

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Who actually overthrew Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Zesa to challenge Gwanda solar project ruling

16 hrs ago | 732 Views

Jitters over Gwai-Shangani Dam relocations

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF must show patriotism

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

17 hrs ago | 1399 Views

80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

19 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Delimitation report null and Void: Parliament

21 hrs ago | 2278 Views

SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

23 hrs ago | 4187 Views

Australian online casinos: tips on smart gambling

24 hrs ago | 174 Views

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

13 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2360 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

13 Jan 2023 at 09:27hrs | 10318 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

13 Jan 2023 at 05:52hrs | 2894 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 641 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1510 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1302 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2872 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 809 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1390 Views

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

13 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days