News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A 56-year-old teacher from Dzivarasekwa appeared in court yesterday for allegedly rɑping his 11-year-old pupil during extra lessons.Alec Masomera, 56, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.He was remanded in custody to February 28 for trial commencement and advised to approach the High Court for bail consideration.The state alleged that in July last year, he enrolled the minor girl who is his neighbour for extra lessons and he allegedly started proposing to her but she refused.On the day of the alleged rɑpe, the girl went back home after extra lessons, and her grandmother told her to go back to Masomera so he could help her with homework, when she went back Masomera allegedly got into his bedroom and summoned the girl and told her to sit on his bed and raped her.Masomera further rɑped the girl again the following day.The rɑpe was discovered after the girl's aunt observed her unusual behaviour and questioned her.She then revealed her rɑpe ordeal resulting in Masomera's arrest.