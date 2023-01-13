Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has heaped praises on Zimdancehall singer Wallace "WinkyD" Chirumiko after the release of his controversial album Eureka.Winky D has been a subject of criticism from Zanu PF sympathisers and leaders since the release of his latest album.Mliswa said, "These other younger singers should learn from Winky D and understand that,as fish, their water are the masses not political parties.You sell yourself to political parties, your end is very much near.Zivai varungu venyu!" he wrote on his Twitter handle."To @winkyonline I say that you have shown that muri chibaba chemusic. I say to you Famba Winky Famba! I'm an Amapiano person but I make an exception on you. You have a gift from God. You are deep and above the rest.Ignore zvikomana izvi when they go low, go high."Meanwhile, Zanu PF's secretary for youth affairs, Tinomuda Machakaire, has made a major climb down on his criticism against Zimdancehall kingpin, Winky D, urging fellow critics "not to fight the musician."Some analysts are saying politicians are trying to gain mileage with Winky D's album since it attracted a lot of attention.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354