Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has heaped praises on Zimdancehall singer Wallace "WinkyD" Chirumiko after the release of his controversial album Eureka.

Winky D has been a subject of criticism from Zanu PF sympathisers and leaders since the release of his latest album.

Mliswa said, "These other younger singers should learn from Winky D and understand that,as fish, their water are the masses not political parties.You sell yourself to political parties, your end is very much near.Zivai varungu venyu!" he wrote on his Twitter handle.

"To @winkyonline I say that you have shown that muri chibaba chemusic. I say to you Famba Winky Famba! I'm an Amapiano person but I make an exception on you. You have a gift from God. You are deep and above the rest.Ignore zvikomana izvi when they go low, go high."

Meanwhile, Zanu PF's secretary for youth affairs, Tinomuda Machakaire, has made a major climb down on his criticism against Zimdancehall kingpin, Winky D, urging fellow critics "not to fight the musician."

Some analysts are saying politicians are trying to gain mileage with Winky D's album since it attracted a lot of attention.

Feedback
simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

+27610282354

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

4ED outfits demanding sponsorship from Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF youth secretary makes U-turn on Winky D's album criticism

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Lobels fires 400 employees for challenging sexual harassment

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Zimbabwe cops flee Ganja farming ancestral spirits

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Fight stopper stabbed with broken beer bottle

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Suspected wizards/witches usually found at people's homes suffer from mental health

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Neighbours' witchcraft row spills into court

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Dad terrorises family with murder-suicide threats

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Hooker 'raped' and killed

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Fraudster cop dupes victim number 9

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF group jibes State security

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

US treasury boss heads for Africa

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF MP appeals to Transport ministry

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwean Parliamentarians shreds Zec delimitation report

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Petrol price rises by 3%

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mpopoma's famous personalities

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dad christens kids Jesus, Mbuya Nehanda and Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to shun corrupt activities

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Chinese billionaire's time in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Girls shine in 2022 Zimsec results

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Ex-cop shoots 3 dead, on the run

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Commodore Maketo

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

4 detectives in court on charges of extortion

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on affiliates

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Who actually overthrew Mugabe?

16 hrs ago | 2854 Views

Zesa to challenge Gwanda solar project ruling

16 hrs ago | 736 Views

Jitters over Gwai-Shangani Dam relocations

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zanu-PF must show patriotism

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

Senior Police boss and Prophet gunned down

17 hrs ago | 1400 Views

80% pass ZIMSEC 2022 A-Level exams

19 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Delimitation report null and Void: Parliament

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

SHOCKING: A'level pupil dies after a snake bite in classroom

23 hrs ago | 4192 Views

Australian online casinos: tips on smart gambling

13 Jan 2023 at 11:54hrs | 174 Views

Car explodes on mechanic while draining fuel

13 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2364 Views

Breaking: Zimsec A Level Results out Today

13 Jan 2023 at 09:27hrs | 10332 Views

Rhodesians conquering Antarctica tweet shakes internet

13 Jan 2023 at 05:52hrs | 2895 Views

Passenger group urges citizens to report overcharging transport operators

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis

13 Jan 2023 at 05:51hrs | 642 Views

Zanu-PF youths, police clash in Goromonzi

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1510 Views

Ramaphosa complicit in brutalisation of Zimbabweans

13 Jan 2023 at 05:50hrs | 1305 Views

UK lawyer chides Mnangagwa

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 2873 Views

Unlicensed cop rams into pedestrians

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 809 Views

War veteran arrested over Murehwa assault

13 Jan 2023 at 05:49hrs | 1391 Views

Zambezi River Authority to stiffen penalties on Kariba water use

13 Jan 2023 at 05:48hrs | 236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days