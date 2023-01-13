Police hunt for Bulawayo hit-and-run driver

News / National

by Staff reporter

1/2 The ZRP is investigating a fatal hit-and-run RTA where a motorist driving a Toyota Granvia vehicle, registration number not captured, knocked down two pedestrians along Nketa Drive, Bulawayo, on 10/01/23 at around 2100 hours. The victims died on the spot, — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 14, 2023

Police have launched a manhunt for a motorist who was involved in a hit-and-run road traffic accident before speeding off from the scene without rendering assistance to the pedestrians s/he ran over.Police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a serious hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred along Nketa Drive, Bulawayo, on 10/01/23 at around 2100 hours.An unknown motorist hit two pedestrians and did not stop after the accident. The victim died on the spot.Police announced their investigation on Twitter."The ZRP is investigating a fatal hit-and-run RTA where a motorist driving a Toyota Granvia vehicle, registration number not captured, knocked down two pedestrians along Nketa Drive, Bulawayo, on 10/01/23 at around 2100 hours. The victims died on the spot, and the motorist did not stop after the accident."