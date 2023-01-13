Latest News Editor's Choice


Police hunt for Bulawayo hit-and-run driver

by Staff reporter
Police have launched a manhunt for a motorist who was involved in a hit-and-run road traffic accident before speeding off from the scene without rendering assistance to the pedestrians s/he ran over.

Police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a serious hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred along Nketa Drive, Bulawayo, on 10/01/23 at around 2100 hours.

An unknown motorist hit two pedestrians and did not stop after the accident. The victim died on the spot.

Police announced their investigation on Twitter.

"The ZRP is investigating a fatal hit-and-run RTA where a motorist driving a Toyota Granvia vehicle, registration number not captured, knocked down two pedestrians along Nketa Drive, Bulawayo, on 10/01/23 at around 2100 hours. The victims died on the spot, and the motorist did not stop after the accident."




