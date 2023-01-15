Latest News Editor's Choice


Police dismiss false reports on Muvhevhi

by Tarisai Mudahondo
15 Jan 2023 at 09:00hrs | Views
Police are still on the hunt for murder suspect Jaison Muvhevhi who allegedly shot and killed three people in Wedza on Friday, he is still on the run.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed false messages circulating on social media that Muvhevhi was arrested.

He said they have recovered an FN rifle allegedly used in the murder in a Toyota Allion vehicle dumped by Muvhevhi in Chipinge.

Social media was awash with news that Muvhevhi was caught last night trying to cross to the Mozambican side.

Muvhevhi is alleged to have killed a church leader at an apostolic sect shrine in Wedza on Friday before shooting a police officer who was trying to arrest him and another individual identified as a barman at Mukamba business center.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days