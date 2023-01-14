News / National
Wedza killer arrested?
3 hrs ago | Views
Reports have emerged that the killer who shot dead three people on Friday has been arrested in Changadzi while trying to cross into Mozambique.
Police sources told H-Metro he was nabbed as he tried to flee into the neighbouring country.
Police national spokesperson Ass Comm Paul Nyathi said he was yet to be briefed on the developments.
Source - H-Metro