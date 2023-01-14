Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Botswana court on Friday dismissed an application by former President Ian Khama to have an arrest warrant against him struck down.

The warrant was issued by a regional magistrate in late December after Khama, who is believed to be living in South Africa since November 2021, failed to turn up in court to answer charges laid against him in April.

The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and procuring the registration of a firearm by false pretence among others.

The high court in Gaborone ruled that Khama's application failed to meet the requirements for the warrant to be set aside or delayed, and said he also failed to justify why the matter should be treated as urgent.

His lawyer said Khama has not yet made a decision on appealing the judgement.

Khama has missed court appearances since he was charged in April, saying he feared for his life in Botswana.

He has been in a protracted feud with his successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi which resulted in him quitting the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019.

Source - Reuters

Must Read

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Wedza killer arrested?

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

3 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Town Clerks, Mayors face Zimbabwe government wrath

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Man axes brother over wheelbarrow

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru to start demolishing dilapidated buildings

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mohadi urges unity in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

$130 billion Zimdollars earmarked for massive roadworks

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have delivered 600 000 jobs

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe student scores 10 As in A-Level exams

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Confusion over Zifa's new league

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe floods destroy 160ha of crops

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Writing's on the bright yellow wall

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa a 'Mthwakazi agent'

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Police dismiss false reports on Muvhevhi

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

HIV drugs to be taken twice a year

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

Police hunt for Bulawayo hit-and-run driver

20 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Sanctions choking Zimbabwe: Myth or reality?

22 hrs ago | 461 Views

Munetsi vows to take Zim crisis to global stage

22 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe military gets permit to export raw lithium

22 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Victoria Falls corruption jolts July Moyo into action

22 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa should make a clarion call for peace

22 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mliswa says no political party in Zimbabwe will admit him because he is outspoken

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

MDC MP 'sells' expired products

14 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwean police officer's gun jammed during shootout

14 Jan 2023 at 14:00hrs | 1880 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party threatens mass action

14 Jan 2023 at 13:59hrs | 668 Views

Mliswa salutes Winky D - 'Famba Winky Famba!'

14 Jan 2023 at 09:29hrs | 2749 Views

Third World Underdevelopment - a forced condition

14 Jan 2023 at 08:47hrs | 293 Views

Teacher (56) rapes 11-year-old pupil

14 Jan 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1194 Views

Judge tosses CCC MPs' yellow neckties challenge against speaker

14 Jan 2023 at 07:57hrs | 1641 Views

Chivayo promises to deliver 100 MW in 2 years

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 497 Views

Bulawayo suspends health services director over CBD garbage

14 Jan 2023 at 07:56hrs | 489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days