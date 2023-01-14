Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

by Mzingaye Nxumalo
34 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF sees some positivity from the mining sector which will help reach the targeted US$12 Billion revenue by end of the year 2023.

Reporting on Collins Mnangagwa, the President's son, ZANU-PF stated that he won the award for being the young cooperate director of the year 2022 and his Radnor company became one of the biggest gold mining assets in Zimbabwe.

The report reads, "This will give impetus to the country's ambition to build a US$12 Billion mining industry by 2023. There is so much potential and opportunity for growth in the mining sector. Nothing can stop the country from attaining the targeted US$12 Billion mining revenue by 2023".

The statement goes on to say, "This is a flagship operation of a successful venture between indigenous partners, the local community and a foreign entity. A shining beacon that illustrates and showcases the potential of productivity we can achieve if we put our minds together and work as one towards a common goal in support of vision 2030 of rebuilding a better Zimbabwe."

Lastly, the report reads, "Mining is the best prospect industry sector for this country. The mining sector, therefore, provides important forward and backward industrial linkages to the whole economy and its significance need not be underestimated."

Source - Byo24News

