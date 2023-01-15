Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Notorious murder suspect Jaison Muvhevhi who fatally shot three people in Wedza before playing hide and seek with the police has been arrested.According to Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana he was arrested in the neighboring Mozambique and had hijacked a biker at gunpoint."Muvhevhi arrested he was arrested this morning after he had hijacked a biker at gunpoint in Manica.He had already crossed into Mozambique and intended to go further. logistics are currently underway to bring him back .A security team is already in Mozambique," Mangwana wrote on Twitter.On Friday afternoon, Muvhevhi killed an apostolic sect prophet before fatally shooting Officer in Charge of Wedza police station, Inspector Maxwell Hove.He also shot a male bartender.