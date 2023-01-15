Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
INTERNATIONAL and local media houses were Monday denied entry into a Rotten Row courtroom where 25 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were appearing for their initial remand after their arrest on Saturday.

The activists were arrested in Budiriro, Harare for holding an internal party meeting. They are being charged with participating in a gathering with intent to commit public violence.

According to police, their meeting unsanctioned meeting and violated the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

Journalists who intended to cover the court case were manhandled and dragged out of the court despite having produced their accreditation.

Only two state media reporters were given permission to cover.

The police officers kept shouting and threatening journalists who were outside the courtroom.

"Ibvai pano, mucourt mazara, media yapinda kudhara, dai matotanga kumhanya, ndokusiya neinjury ( the courtroom is full and the media is already inside, go outside, you better start running else I will hurt you)," said one officer.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe chapter condemned the behaviour of the police.

MISA said journalists should be treated equally regardless of the media house they represent when it comes to coverage of public events.

"MISA Zimbabwe reiterates its call for the State and all institutions to ensure that they promote equality and non-discrimination as espoused in the Constitution.

"This includes, ensuring that at all events and circumstances where media coverage is allowed, all media houses are provided an opportunity to undertake their professional duties.

"In that regard, the Police should therefore not selectively apply their directives to some journalists while excluding others. This frowns upon the principles of media pluralism and diversity," said MISA in a statement.

Young Journalists Association (YOJA) president Richard Zimunya echoed the same sentiments.

"As the YOJA we are totally against what happened today where the media was barred from attending the court case of the arrested CCC  members.

"That was totally unacceptable because the media has the right to gather news and as the association we will get in touch with other stakeholders and address such issues to make sure they are not repeated.

"The courts are journalists' work place and they have rights to attend any court unless if it is highlighted within the constitution and laws that this court case is not supposed to be covered but as far as this is concerned, they had a right  to cover and we are totally against it," Zimunya said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

14 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

38 mins ago | 70 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

1 hr ago | 157 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Vendors attack council police

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zupco fares slashed

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5218 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 1964 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3374 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3010 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5680 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1111 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 336 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1114 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 422 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 392 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 312 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 429 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 470 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 430 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 491 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 69 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

15 Jan 2023 at 11:18hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days