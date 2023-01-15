Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE giants Dynamos continued to strengthen their squad at the weekend when they announced the signing of former Bulawayo Chiefs forward Arthur Musiiwa and highly-rated former Zimbabwe youth international Tendai Matindife.

Musiiwa becomes the third player to cross the floor from troubled Bulawayo Chiefs to DeMbare, following in the footsteps of twin defenders Elvis and Kelvin Moyo who put pen to paper last week. The duo, however, are yet to be officially unveiled.

DeMbare, who parted ways with 13 players recently, are also looking to bolster their strikeforce which was one of their major weaknesses last season. Musiiwa and 21-year-old winger, Matindife, are expected to give new coach Herbert Maruwa more options upfront, especially with revelations that the Glamour Boys have since bagged former Manica Diamonds forward Nyasha Chintuli, on loan from Tenax, and Congolese Eli Ilunga.

Chintuli scored nine goals for the Mutare-based side last season while Soccer Star of the Year finalist Illunga had 11 for Black Rhinos.

DeMbare are also in line to bring on board impressive 19-year-old Jayden Barake, who won the PSL Rookie of the Year award after scoring nine goals for relegated Whawha.  

The announcement of the signing of Musiiwa and Matindife at the weekend, came after the Glamour Boys had also announced defender Frank Makarati has agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Makarati's future had been mired in speculation following the expiry of his deal on December 31. The defender is tipped to take over the captain's armband in the upcoming season, replacing Partson Jaure who was shown the exit recently.

The defender had been linked with a possible move beyond the borders following an impressive outing with the Glamour Boys, which earned him a second runners-up spot in the Soccer Star of the Year awards, last season. Dynamos are looking to mount a strong challenge for the league title this season and have already started laying the foundation.

They had lined up a tour of Malawi as part of their pre-season preparations but that trip has now been cancelled. The Glamour Boys had been invited for a pre-season tournament by Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

However, The Malawi Nation reported that the Football Association of Malawi turned down Bullets' request to hold the international bonanza because of DeMbare's inclusion, as the Zimbabwean teams are currently suspended from participating in international football events.

According to Bullets' application for the licence, they wanted Dynamos, Malawian rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and UD Songo of Mozambique to participate in the four-team mini tournament in March.

However, world football governing body suspended ZIFA from international football in February last year in response to the removal of Felton Kamambo and his members of his executive by the Sports and Recreation Commission on accusations of corruption, maladministration and sexual harassment of female match officials.

FAM were not amused when they gathered that Nyasa Big Bullets had invited Dynamos for the international bonanza slated for March at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, and the club had confirmed their participation.

FAM competitions director Gomezgani Zakazaka confirmed to the Malawi Nation that they received an application for a licence for the tournament which they turned down.

"We cannot grant Bullets the license because of the inclusion of Zimbabwe team Dynamos. The FIFA ban applies to all national teams and local clubs. It even applies to school teams.

"That is why Zimbabwe teams cannot participate in club competitions," he said.

Bullets chief executive officer Suzgo Nyirenda also confirmed the development. Bullets, who are coached by former Dynamos mentor Callisto Pasuwa, are now looking for a replacement so that the tournament goes ahead as planned in March.

"We have engaged teams from other countries and we are making progress. You will be advised soonest as discussions are underway," he told The Malawi Nation.

The People's Team introduced the international mini tournament four years ago and the last edition was held in 2020.

The tournament attracted the hosts, Wanderers, Zimbabwe's Chicken Inn and UD Songo.

Chicken Inn won the inaugural tournament after beating Bullets, Wanderers and UD Songo to finish top of the table with nine points. The tournament was not held in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

14 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

38 mins ago | 70 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

1 hr ago | 157 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Vendors attack council police

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zupco fares slashed

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5219 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 1964 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3374 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3010 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5680 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1112 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 336 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1114 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 422 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 392 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 312 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 429 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 470 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 430 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 491 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 69 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

15 Jan 2023 at 11:18hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days