Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

News / National

by Staff reporter

MORE qualified teachers are being recruited to be deployed in 28 largely rural districts of the eight non-metropolitan provinces to improve delivery of quality education with special focus on infant education.The recruitment is being done through the Public Service Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.The successful applicants will be deployed to 28 districts in Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Manicaland, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and the Midlands.The districts include Muzarabani, Rushinga, Mount Darwin, Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Hurungwe, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Chipinge, Binga, Lupane. Tsholotsho, Bulilima, Matobo, Gwanda, Insiza, Umzingwane, Gokwe North and South, among others.In a statement, PSC secretary Dr Tsitsi Choruma said the vacancies were strictly for newly-qualified teachers who are ready to serve in the stated districts."Those who are interested should complete application forms available at the Public Service Commission district offices. Duly completed teacher application forms with certified copies of national identification, birth certificate, academic and professional qualifications including transcripts should be submitted to the district office of choice by not later than January 16."Dr Choruma has also advised interested applicants to contact the PSC provincial co-ordinators and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's provincial directors.Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro said head office had not yet ascertained the number of applications submitted as the applications were being done at district level."We are recruiting teachers from their own districts through our district offices so as to avoid the issue of transfers. We are giving people the opportunity to work in their own districts so that it would be better for them."The applications are still coming because the vacancies are still open. This is a lucky shot for people who grew up in those districts," he said.