Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

by Staff reporter
FLAMBOYANT United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has purchased a high-end luxury 2023 BMW 7-Series, the first in the country.

The luxurious sedan — totally redesigned with pioneering technologies, a bolder exterior and comfort-enhancing features — landed in the country on December 24, 2022.

Makandiwa's spokesperson Prime Kufa was not reachable for comment yesterday, but well-placed sources told NewsDay that the vehicle landed in the country for US$300 000.

Videos of the maroon BMW coming out of Makandiwa's luxurious Chishawasha Hills home have also gone viral on social media platforms. The car also has a traffic jam assist function.

Apart from leading one of the biggest churches in the country, the charismatic preacher also runs businesses that include mining.

An internet search of the vehicle shows that the first variants of the new 7 Series made their way into the market in November 2022 after commencing production at the brand's Dingolfing plant in Germany in July of the same year.

According to vehicle specialists, the completely revamped 7 Series sedan is certainly one of the most distinctive-looking cars to emerge from Bavaria in years.

The vehicle has a new 31-inch theatre screen that reaches across most of the width of the car and transforms it into a mobile cinema.

The BMW also offers an optional rear-seat entertainment system with a 31,3-inch 8K touchscreen display that drops from the roof that transforms it into a mobile cinema, a 36-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround-sound system, a 5G cellular data connection and more.

The car also has numerous advanced driver assistance systems to keep the driver and other occupants safe.

These include a rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, parallel and perpendicular park assist, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, forward automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane-keep assist.

Other features include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness monitoring, vehicle exit warning, traffic sign recognition, and active protection.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

