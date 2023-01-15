Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police yesterday dispatched an army helicopter to Hwedza district's Chiduku area as the hunt for killer ex-police officer Jaison Muvhevhi intensified.

Muvhevhi, who is a former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer, shot and killed a "prophet" from an apostolic sect church before also fatally shooting a senior police officer and seriously injuring another, who had come to attend to the scene.

He allegedly shot and killed another person at a nearby shopping centre. The injured officer is said to be in hospital in a critical condition.

There was also heavy police presence, armed to the teeth in both Chiduku and Makanda areas.

NewsDay witnessed the helicopter landing at Bagdad Bussiness Centre with scores of law enforcement agents in police-branded vehicles roaming the area.

Villagers from surrounding areas also converged at the shopping centre to catch a glimpse of the helicopter with some using their phones to photograph themselves next to the helicopter.

Muvhevhi, a gold dealer, is reportedly hiding in the Chiduku mountains after fleeing from police details following another shootout on Saturday.

He left behind his car, some goods and a rifle which he had taken from some police officers in Hwedza after overpowering them.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the hunt for the suspect is ongoing.

"He is not yet arrested. The suspect fled and left his vehicle and a gun he had taken from the officers. He was located in Chiduku. It is not true that he has been arrested," Nyathi said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

