Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

GLOBAL business and financial media group, Bloomberg, has listed Zimbabwe among top 24 destinations to visit in 2023, despite widespread negative foreign publicity and a southern African nation's tanking economy.The listing was based on views of a "network of in-the-know editors and global correspondents" with regard to inspiring spots that will be enticing this year.The other 23 destinations on the list are Montenegro, Northern Italy, Ionian Islands, Yosenite, Kyrgyzstan, Budapest, Bolivia, Mozambique, Andalucia, Finger Lakes, Jamaica, Cairo, Antigua, Alaska, Guatemala, Riviera Nayarit, Bangkok, Lombok, Ethiopia, Queensland, Israel, West Hollywood and Hawaii.There was no indication that the list, released last week, followed any particular order.Zimbabwe is endowed with both natural and man-made attractions such as the Mighty Victoria Falls, Matopo Hills, Lake Kariba, Great Zimbabwe Monuments and wildlife at Hwange, Zambezi, Mana Pools and Gonarezhou National Parks, among others."It's a wonder, so many travellers never make it past Victoria Falls when some of Africa's biggest concentrations of wildlife, most qualified guides and best all-around values are just beyond its roaring depths," Bloomberg said on its website.The media group stated that the best time to visit Zimbabwe is between June and November when wildlife visit the Zambezi River especially Mana Pools to drink water.Bloomberg endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice comes after numerous similar endorsements.The international holiday rental search engine, HomeToGo, also named Zimbabwe among the top 10 trending destinations for United Kingdom-based tourists, putting it at number six last year.