Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GLOBAL business and financial media group, Bloomberg, has listed Zimbabwe among top 24 destinations to visit in 2023, despite widespread negative foreign publicity and a southern African nation's tanking economy.

The listing was based on views of a "network of in-the-know editors and global correspondents" with regard to inspiring spots that will be enticing this year.

The other 23 destinations on the list are Montenegro, Northern Italy, Ionian Islands, Yosenite, Kyrgyzstan, Budapest, Bolivia, Mozambique, Andalucia, Finger Lakes, Jamaica, Cairo, Antigua, Alaska, Guatemala, Riviera Nayarit, Bangkok, Lombok, Ethiopia, Queensland, Israel, West Hollywood and Hawaii.

There was no indication that the list, released last week, followed any particular order.

Zimbabwe is endowed with both natural and man-made attractions such as the Mighty Victoria Falls, Matopo Hills, Lake Kariba, Great Zimbabwe Monuments and wildlife at Hwange, Zambezi, Mana Pools and Gonarezhou National Parks, among others.

"It's a wonder, so many travellers never make it past Victoria Falls when some of Africa's biggest concentrations of wildlife, most qualified guides and best all-around values are just beyond its roaring depths," Bloomberg said on its website.

The media group stated that the best time to visit Zimbabwe is between June and November when wildlife visit the Zambezi River especially Mana Pools to drink water.

Bloomberg endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice comes after numerous similar endorsements.

The international holiday rental search engine, HomeToGo, also named Zimbabwe among the top 10 trending destinations for United Kingdom-based tourists, putting it at number six last year.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

14 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

38 mins ago | 70 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

1 hr ago | 157 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Vendors attack council police

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zupco fares slashed

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5219 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 1964 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3374 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3010 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5680 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1112 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 336 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1114 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 422 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 392 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 312 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 429 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 470 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 430 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 491 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 69 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

15 Jan 2023 at 11:18hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days