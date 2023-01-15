Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CIVIL Society Organisations (CSOs) and opposition political parties have claimed that the recently released preliminary delimitation report exposed a rigging plot by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

Speaking during an election resource centre hosted delimitation meeting in Harare on Saturday, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson Obert Masaraure alleged that Zec has already rigged the impending general election.

"Are we going to sheepishly submit ourselves to an election when we know that these are flawed processes? People are going to say no let's rationalise and allow this process to go. Allow an election that has already been rigged? We all know that everything is pointing towards rigging the elections. We have a State media which remains biased and a military factor as well.

"Why are we participating? Are we doing it in the sense that we want development and democracy in Zimbabwe? If we want democracy we have to say enough is enough and get to a point where citizens say away with this delimitation process. We will go to an election when the voters roll and the State media is accessible to all players and when the military is no longer part of our politics," Masaraure said.

"These reforms are serious and must be done. We, therefore, submit that Zimbabwe isn't ready for elections and we urge those who want to participate in the process to call for credible electoral processes," he added.

The Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) also alleged, in its January 13, 2022 review paper titled: Zec Delimitation Report: Electoral Rigmarole and Elite Discohesion that errors observed in the delimitation report were deliberately meant to benefit the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"The report shows evidence of Zec's gerrymandering done to benefit Zanu-PF. This is clearer when one looks at the constituencies affected by the delimitation. Many constituencies delimited by Zec fall outside the permissible limits.

"Gerrymandering strategies identified so far include the use of a wrong formula to calculate the minimum and a maximum number of registered voters to determine the size of each constituency and inconsistent application of criteria used to determine the number of constituencies per province," ZDI said.

Citizens Coalition for Change deputy secretary for elections Ellen Shiriyedenga told fellow participants at the Saturday meeting that Zec did not do proper consultations.

"We wouldn't be in this mess if there were proper consultations. The consultations were prescriptive. Zec used to say if you have anything to say, put it in writing," Shiriyedenga said.

Norton Independent legislator Themba Mliswa said he was challenging the whole delimitation process and was contemplating approaching the courts.

National Constitutional Assembly secretary for Legal Affairs Jacob Matumbe said the report was procedurally and constitutionally flawed.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

14 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

38 mins ago | 70 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

1 hr ago | 157 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Vendors attack council police

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zupco fares slashed

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

21 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5218 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 1964 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3374 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3010 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5680 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1112 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 336 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1114 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 422 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 392 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 312 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 429 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 470 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 430 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 491 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 69 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

15 Jan 2023 at 11:18hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days