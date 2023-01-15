Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare barred from Malawi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has barred Harare giants Dynamos from participating in the four-team pre-season tournament, which was scheduled to take place in March due to the country's suspension from the Fifa football family.

Nyasa Big Bullets had wanted the Glamour Boys, UD Songo from Mozambique and local rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers for the event.

But FAM turned down Bullets' request to include the former Zimbabwean champions for the invitational competition.

Dynamos are currently trying to build a team that can compete for the title after parting ways with coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who guided the club to a third-place finish last season.

Herbert Maruwa replaced Ndiraya as the new gaffer and has the responsibility to lead the club to success after bringing in a number of new faces into the team.

It was expected that the pre-season trip to Malawi would help the team prepare for the upcoming season.

But the country's status on the international scene has come back to haunt Dembare

"We cannot grant Bullets the license because of the inclusion of Zimbabwe team Dynamos. The Fifa ban applies to all national teams and local clubs. It even applies to school teams," FAM competitions director Gomezgani Zakazaka told Malawian newspaper The Nation.

"That is why Zimbabwe teams cannot participate in club competitions."

Zimbabwe was suspended from Fifa for third-party influence in the running of football matters in the country.

This was after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zifa board led by Felton Kamambo in November 2021 over a litany of charges, including abuse of funds. The Fifa suspension prohibits national teams and clubs from participating in international football com-
petitions.

Champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs will not be taking part in the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup respectively.

Indications show that efforts to ensure Zimbabwe returns to international football are going to intensify this year following the completion of the forensic audit and submission of the Zifa Restructuring Committee report late last year.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

17 mins ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

41 mins ago | 74 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

1 hr ago | 165 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Vendors attack council police

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zupco fares slashed

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

21 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5222 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 1964 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3374 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3010 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5681 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1112 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 339 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1114 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 422 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 392 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 312 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 429 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 470 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 430 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 491 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 69 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

15 Jan 2023 at 11:18hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days