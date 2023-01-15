Vendors attack council police

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou says the local authority has been forced to upgrade municipal security uniforms to include helmets.According to Zhou, the decision was made after one of the municipal security guards had to be taken to a neurosurgeon for treatment after a fight with vendors.Helmets will be added to the security uniform to prevent such injuries, Zhou said during a recent consultative meeting with political parties on cleaning and maintaining order in Bulawayo."In our last operation, our security guards were beaten up, so we have citizens who don't respect the law," Zhou said."They threw stones at them and while my uniform does not include a helmet for security guards, I have since introduced the helmet because last time I took one of the guards to a neurosurgeon because they were hit in the head."She stated that consultation with political parties was critical because the illegal vendors were members of various political formations.