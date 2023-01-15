Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vendors attack council police

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council chamber secretary Sikhangele Zhou says the local authority has been forced to upgrade municipal security uniforms to include helmets.

According to Zhou, the decision was made after one of the municipal security guards had to be taken to a neurosurgeon for treatment after a fight with vendors.

Helmets will be added to the security uniform to prevent such injuries, Zhou said during a recent consultative meeting with political parties on cleaning and maintaining order in Bulawayo.

"In our last operation, our security guards were beaten up, so we have citizens who don't respect the law," Zhou said.

"They threw stones at them and while my uniform does not include a helmet for security guards, I have since introduced the helmet because last time I took one of the guards to a neurosurgeon because they were hit in the head."

She stated that consultation with political parties was critical because the illegal vendors were members of various political formations.

Source - cite

Must Read

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

19 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

43 mins ago | 76 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

1 hr ago | 172 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zupco fares slashed

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

21 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5223 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 1964 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3374 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3012 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5683 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1112 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 533 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 339 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1114 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 422 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 392 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 312 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 429 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 471 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 430 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 491 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 69 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

15 Jan 2023 at 11:18hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days