Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo City Council top official has claimed that illegal vendors crowding the city's streets, blocking pavements and other roads are not originally from the city.

Town clerk Christopher Dube said the city has a total of about 10 000 vacant vending stalls in residential areas, but informal traders were not interested.

According to Dube, the 'outsiders' preferred to play cat and mouse with municipal police in the central business district (CBD) in confrontations that have sometimes turned violent.

The local authority has been involved in running battles with illegal vendors who were allocated vending bays by Zanu-PF officials along 5th Avenue in July this year, blocking the road.

At the launch of the shadowy group Vendors 4ED recently, its chairperson Samora Chisvo vowed that they will confront the local authority for allegedly victimising Zanu-PF members occupying 5th Avenue.

The council has also been having challenges in trying to remove informal traders illegally operating from street pavements.

Last week, council held a consultative meeting with different political parties and other stakeholders on the matter and it was revealed that 10 000 vending bays in residential areas are vacant.

"Vending stalls are lying idle in suburban areas, people move from wherever they live to come to sell in town," Dube said.

"The city is congested with illegal vendors selling their products on shop corridors, which is now affecting shop owners who are paying rent."

He said illegal vendors should go to the municipal offices to get registered to become legal.

"The illegal vendors roaming around our streets are not from here because Bulawayo people respect their city which is why from long back it was rated the most clean in the whole country," Dube said.

"Now I am confused as to what has gotten into people because the city is filthy. "I am even afraid to say l run the city because this is not the city l grew up knowing.

"Therefore this is the reason why we have been engaging all these groups so that they may assist us because we cannot single handedly deal with the fight against illegal bus terminals , illegal vending."

Dube said vending stands in the CBD are only meant for registered people who dwell in ward 1.

"The vending issue is supposed to be ward-based because it is meant to decongest the CBD," he said.

"People should sell from wherever they live to reduce congestion in town."

Last week, the council had planned a Murambatsvina type crackdown against illegal vendors, but the exercise was suspended at the last minute after police said they were not ready.

Bulawayo chamber secretary, Sikhangele Zhou said police advised council to wait for the outcome of a security meeting that was to be held at the office of the Provincial and Devolution Affairs minister Judith Ncube.

Operation Murambatsvina, also officially known as Operation Restore Order, was a large-scale Zimbabwean government campaign in 2005 to forcibly clear slum areas across the country.



Source - the standard

Must Read

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

19 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

44 mins ago | 77 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

1 hr ago | 172 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Vendors attack council police

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zupco fares slashed

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

21 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5224 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 1964 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3374 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3012 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5684 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1112 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 533 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 339 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1115 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 422 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 392 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 312 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 429 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 471 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 430 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 491 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 69 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

15 Jan 2023 at 11:18hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days