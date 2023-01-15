Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 28-YEAR-OLD Bindura man has been arrested after he stabbed his girlfriend  with a hot kitchen knife. 


According  to police Eramore Nyanhema (28) was arrested on Tuesday after he stabbed his girlfriend Deborah  Zhuwawo (22) in a jealousy  affair.

Nyanhema allegedly started assaulting her with open hands all over the body before locking the doors from the inside to isolate Zhuwawo from getting help.

He allegedly drew a heated knife from a gas stove and tried to shove it into her genitals but missed. 

After the attack she managed to escape and went to file a report before beeing admitted at Bindura Provincial hospital.

Source - Byo24news

Must Read

Fisherman falls into 15-metre gorge on Zambezi river

19 mins ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe's gold coins selling at above $2,000 each

44 mins ago | 77 Views

Mozambique decline to hand over fugitive Wedza triple murder suspect to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwean 'Obama' turns down Chamisa party overtures

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Zimbabweans in SA in limbo over ZEPs waiver applications

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Police arrest hit and run driver

1 hr ago | 173 Views

ZEC has final say on the delimitation process

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Kariba dam water level increases sharply

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Illegal vendors crowding the city's streets are not originally from Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Push for return of Zapu properties intensifies

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Vendors attack council police

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Dembare barred from Malawi

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabweans hope for peaceful, free and fair 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

CCC MP, 24 activists to spend third night in custody

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe elections already rigged?

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF in 4ED nightmare

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants elections not war

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe among top 24 tourists destinations

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Police dispatched helicopter in hunt for killer cop

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Papa Makandiwa flaunts latest high-end BMW

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Reality finally dawning on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zupco fares slashed

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso Cowdray Park Supporters Chapter launched

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe in massive teacher recruitment drive

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Dynamos raid Bulawayo Chiefs again

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Media barred from covering CCC activists initial appearance

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Notorious Muvhevhi arrested in Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

ZANU-PF sees positivity in mining sector

21 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Water leaks from Hospital roof

21 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Prominent UK lawyer gives advice to Zimbabweans going to the UK on carer visas

15 Jan 2023 at 13:05hrs | 5225 Views

Botswana court upholds arrest warrant for ex-president Ian Khama

15 Jan 2023 at 12:18hrs | 1964 Views

Man jumps 8 floors to his death

15 Jan 2023 at 12:08hrs | 3374 Views

Headmaster investigated for nude picture

15 Jan 2023 at 12:07hrs | 3012 Views

Chinamasa forced to abandon car, finish journey on foot

15 Jan 2023 at 11:25hrs | 5685 Views

Chamisa promises to end 'terror tactics'

15 Jan 2023 at 11:24hrs | 1112 Views

Undocumented Zimbabwean children struggle to find schools in SA

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 533 Views

Zimbabwe's upcoming general elections test for Commonwealth readmission

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 339 Views

VirginVoters4ED causes a stir

15 Jan 2023 at 11:23hrs | 1115 Views

Chiwenga stops NSSA boss appointment

15 Jan 2023 at 11:22hrs | 1231 Views

Zimbabwe police crackdown on Chamisa's CCC

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 422 Views

Zanu-PF's police training raises eyebrows

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 593 Views

Zanu-PF factional wars fueled by Zec

15 Jan 2023 at 11:21hrs | 392 Views

Chamisa claims his party has corrected past mistakes

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 312 Views

Murewa CCC violence victims recount ordeal

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 429 Views

Nurse recruitment bottlenecks handicap Zimbabwean women

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 471 Views

Man murders ex-wife for rejecting him

15 Jan 2023 at 11:20hrs | 430 Views

Ex-deputy minister's theft case in new twist

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 491 Views

Potraz accelerates govt services digitilisation

15 Jan 2023 at 11:19hrs | 69 Views

BCC to employ 500 workers

15 Jan 2023 at 11:18hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days