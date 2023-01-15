Man stabs girlfriend with a hot knife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 28-YEAR-OLD Bindura man has been arrested after he stabbed his girlfriend with a hot kitchen knife.

According to police Eramore Nyanhema (28) was arrested on Tuesday after he stabbed his girlfriend Deborah Zhuwawo (22) in a jealousy affair.Nyanhema allegedly started assaulting her with open hands all over the body before locking the doors from the inside to isolate Zhuwawo from getting help.He allegedly drew a heated knife from a gas stove and tried to shove it into her genitals but missed.After the attack she managed to escape and went to file a report before beeing admitted at Bindura Provincial hospital.