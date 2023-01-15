Kariba dam water level increases sharply

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

There is a sharp increase in the Kariba Dam level which currently stands at 83 percent, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) confirmed the statistics.

"Due to current wet spell the national dam level average has risen to 83 percent, the improved dam levels translate to improved water security for urban water supply for domestic and industrial use and irrigation.Most of our dams serve primarily two purposes that is urban water supply and irrigation purposes. This means our dams will carry urban councils to the next rain season while we now have sufficient water irrigation", ZlNWA spokesperson Tsungirirai Shoriwa said.Significant inflows and increases have also been recorded in dams such as Mazowe 44 percent,Tugwi Mukosi 91.4 percent and Mutirikwi at 94 percent.