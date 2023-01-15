News / National
Police arrest hit and run driver
Police in Bulawayo have arrested a motorist who fatally struck two pedestrians along Nketa drive and sped off.
The victims died on the spot.
The incident occurred last Tuesday at around 9 pm and the police launched a manhunt for the motorist.
The suspect identified as Norman Neta was driving a Toyota Granvia.
"On Saturday, Police in Bulawayo arrested Norman Neta in connection with the accident. The suspect, who is facing two counts of culpable homicide and failure to stop after a road traffic accident, will appear in court soon," the police said.
Source - cite.org.zw